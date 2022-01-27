Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 90 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after purchasing an additional 58,424 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,403,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,286,000 after purchasing an additional 179,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,016,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,056,000 after acquiring an additional 500,691 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock opened at $218.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.51. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.