Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 11.4% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 21,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.4% in the third quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 60,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.75.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $156.82 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $179.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.69%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

