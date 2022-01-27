Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 151 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,579 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $22,900,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,312 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,689 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 741.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,881 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.03, for a total value of $793,375.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $53,748.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,044 shares of company stock worth $30,816,533. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $177.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.63. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.30 and a fifty-two week high of $191.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.46.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPE. UBS Group began coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.59.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.