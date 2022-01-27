Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 4,350 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AZEK were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AZEK by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,512,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,073,000 after acquiring an additional 542,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AZEK by 15.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,502 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in AZEK by 34.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,626,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,327 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in AZEK by 7.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,558,000 after acquiring an additional 238,266 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AZEK by 59.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,729 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.56.

AZEK opened at $31.73 on Thursday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $51.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.30.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.50 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.91%. AZEK’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $475,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $1,657,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $3,686,930 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

