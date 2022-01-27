1,304 Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,304 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 351,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,433,000 after buying an additional 24,931 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 218,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,699,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,990,000 after purchasing an additional 313,011 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,853.5% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 85.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $156.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.01. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $179.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.75.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

