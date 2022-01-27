Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $244,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 854 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,976,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,173 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $729,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 25,093 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADSK stock opened at $233.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.62 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.44 and a 200-day moving average of $293.30.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.93.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

