TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stock Position Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,733 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRIP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 1,536.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRIP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $32.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.40. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.