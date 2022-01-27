Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,841,000 after purchasing an additional 368,213 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,236 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,190,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after acquiring an additional 130,511 shares in the last quarter. Mirova raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 3,155,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,176,000 after acquiring an additional 133,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 41.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,303,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,747,000 after buying an additional 672,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLDP. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.26.

BLDP opened at $9.49 on Thursday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a current ratio of 20.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average is $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

