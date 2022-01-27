TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 32.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TIXT. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.87.

NYSE:TIXT opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion and a PE ratio of 105.96. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.69 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

