Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $141.67 million during the quarter.

FLXS stock opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $158.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.78. Flexsteel Industries has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $51.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average of $31.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

In other news, Director William S. Creekmuir bought 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,737.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 5.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 715.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 213.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

