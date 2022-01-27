Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,885,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 38.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter valued at $208,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 95.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 15,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at $7,612,000. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $299.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $160.70 on Thursday. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $90.29 and a 52-week high of $464.00. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of -1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.69 and its 200-day moving average is $286.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 39.23 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

