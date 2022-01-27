Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 79.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 239.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 595.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 21.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $51.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -10.56%.

CMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

