Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.39

Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 39950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The stock has a market cap of C$33.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 16.01 and a current ratio of 16.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.35.

Radius Gold Company Profile (CVE:RDU)

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold and silver properties. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bald Peak Property that consists of 151 unpatented mining claims in Mineral County, Nevada, as well as 1 mineral prospecting license in Mono County, California; Holly-Banderas project located in Guatemala; and Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares, as well as Plata Verde project covering an area of 300 hectares situated in Chihuahua, Mexico.

