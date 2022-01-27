Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Hits New 52-Week High at $192.00

Shares of Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 192 ($2.59) and last traded at GBX 191.27 ($2.58), with a volume of 128846 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185.50 ($2.50).

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Harworth Group from GBX 184 ($2.48) to GBX 197 ($2.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Get Harworth Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £617.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 179.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 168.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.28.

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.