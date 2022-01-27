Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Up 3.6%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)’s share price shot up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.81 and last traded at $60.09. 108,703 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,498,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.02.

Several brokerages have commented on AA. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Alcoa by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,462,000.

Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

