Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.99

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (LON:ZIOC) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.99 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.81 ($0.04), with a volume of 4516818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.20 ($0.04).

The company has a market capitalization of £9.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.59.

About Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC)

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration and development of iron ore properties. Its flagship asset is the Zanaga Iron Ore Project located in the south west of the Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as Jumelles Holdings Limited and changed its name to Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited in October 2010.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Zanaga Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zanaga Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.