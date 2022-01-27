2,865 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,865 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth $417,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 5.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 31.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 9,618 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Lennar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.29.

Shares of LEN opened at $93.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $77.86 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.17.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

