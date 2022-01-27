Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44,406 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $38.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.23. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.53) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.