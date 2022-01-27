Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44,406 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DAL stock opened at $38.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.23. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92.
Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.53) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Delta Air Lines Company Profile
Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.
