Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $198.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $198.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

TXN opened at $178.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 170,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,740,000 after buying an additional 19,527 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,580,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 34,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

