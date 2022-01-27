Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Cut to $206.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Truist Financial from $208.00 to $206.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $178.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

