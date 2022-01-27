Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Issued By Piper Sandler

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.37.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $37.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.38 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.62. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $38.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

