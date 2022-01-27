Analysts Offer Predictions for Aflac Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aflac in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.92 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.69.

AFL stock opened at $62.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.31. Aflac has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $64.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,820 shares of company stock worth $3,431,405. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Aflac by 75.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 139.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.