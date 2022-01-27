Brokers Set Expectations for CNO Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CNO Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

CNO has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.34. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 295.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 27.7% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

