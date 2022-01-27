FY2021 EPS Estimates for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Increased by Piper Sandler

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Delek US in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($3.31) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.55). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DK. Raymond James cut their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

Shares of DK opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.00. Delek US has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $27.38.

In other news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $287,639.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $774,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 496,195 shares of company stock worth $11,270,004. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Delek US by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,430,000 after acquiring an additional 359,152 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Delek US by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,962,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,205,000 after acquiring an additional 150,965 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Delek US by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,064,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after acquiring an additional 20,457 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Delek US by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,780,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,004,000 after acquiring an additional 370,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Delek US by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,278,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,637,000 after acquiring an additional 131,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.