Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 146.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 741,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,444,000 after buying an additional 155,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 90.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,821,000 after buying an additional 218,594 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $103.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.10. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

