Piper Sandler Weighs in on Heska Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heska in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Westenberg now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heska’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Heska alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HSKA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Heska in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.86.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $138.23 on Thursday. Heska has a 1-year low of $135.25 and a 1-year high of $275.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 727.56 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.38.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Heska by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Heska by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Heska by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 306,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,900,000 after buying an additional 12,323 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.00 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.