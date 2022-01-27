Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Receives $85.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.60.

ESTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stephens raised their target price on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, Director Edward J. Schutter acquired 2,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $154,187.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Schutter acquired 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTA. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in Establishment Labs by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 623,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,644,000 after purchasing an additional 237,640 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Establishment Labs by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,699,000 after purchasing an additional 188,134 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Establishment Labs by 699.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 126,283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Establishment Labs by 123,628.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 61,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 231,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after acquiring an additional 50,125 shares in the last quarter. 62.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Establishment Labs stock opened at $50.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.66. Establishment Labs has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $88.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 46.91% and a negative net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $29.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Establishment Labs will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

