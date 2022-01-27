L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 11.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 13.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 196,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,163 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 26.2% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 248,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,550,000 after acquiring an additional 34,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $243.00 to $254.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.77.

NYSE LHX opened at $222.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.70 and a twelve month high of $246.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.19. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

