Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Stock Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) by 90.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,036 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,095,000 after acquiring an additional 397,291 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,436,000 after acquiring an additional 27,857 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 263,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 63,167 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,647,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 200,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 14,926 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA URA opened at $19.97 on Thursday. Global X Uranium ETF has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $31.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.15.

