Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Archrock’s earnings. Archrock posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Archrock will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Archrock.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $195.17 million during the quarter. Archrock had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 4.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

AROC stock opened at $8.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Archrock has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.82.

In related news, SVP Eric W. Thode purchased 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,609.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,796,273 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,656,000 after buying an additional 341,833 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,323,973 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,985,000 after purchasing an additional 154,694 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,808,813 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,577,000 after purchasing an additional 490,578 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,045,188 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,123,000 after purchasing an additional 24,129 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,217,477 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,488,000 after purchasing an additional 123,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

