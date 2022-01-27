TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 11.85%.

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $43.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.59. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $36.87 and a 12-month high of $51.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 534.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 67,761 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares during the period. 65.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

