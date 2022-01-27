Aviva PLC Invests $4.89 Million in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

Aviva PLC bought a new position in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 188,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,889,000. Aviva PLC owned about 0.20% of Jackson Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth about $76,744,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth about $41,618,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth about $17,884,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth about $11,479,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth about $10,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JXN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

In related news, insider Paul Chadwick Myers bought 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

NYSE JXN opened at $39.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.20. Jackson Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

