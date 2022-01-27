Aviva PLC Sells 5,389 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,962 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,389 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $96.31 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $117.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.28 and a 200-day moving average of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $85,892,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.14.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

