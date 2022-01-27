Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has raised its dividend by 8.3% over the last three years.

NYSE PFD opened at $16.41 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $20.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

