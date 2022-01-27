Axiom European Financial Debt Limited (AXI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 3rd

Axiom European Financial Debt Limited (LON:AXI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:AXI opened at GBX 98.75 ($1.33) on Thursday. Axiom European Financial Debt has a 52-week low of GBX 83 ($1.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 100.67 ($1.36). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 96.76.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Axiom European Financial Debt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axiom European Financial Debt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.