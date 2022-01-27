Argan (NYSE:AGX) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Argan (NYSE:AGX) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of AGX opened at $38.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.53. Argan has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.20.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.31. Argan had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $124.45 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Argan during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Argan by 1,153.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Argan by 92.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Argan by 38.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Argan by 8.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

