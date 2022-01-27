Argan (NYSE:AGX) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Argan (NYSE:AGX) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of AGX opened at $38.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.53. Argan has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.20.
Argan (NYSE:AGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.31. Argan had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $124.45 million for the quarter.
About Argan
Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.
