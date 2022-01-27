The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beauty Health in a report issued on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Wolfmeyer anticipates that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Beauty Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SKIN. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beauty Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

NASDAQ SKIN opened at $12.67 on Thursday. Beauty Health has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.33.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $68.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.57 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 62.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

