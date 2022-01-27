First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 106,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,397,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $356,000. Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the third quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 44,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $617.00 to $585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.56.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 344 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $653.12, for a total transaction of $224,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542 over the last 90 days. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REGN opened at $605.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $630.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $619.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

