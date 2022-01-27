First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,680 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc D. Oken bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $154.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $77.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.95 and a 1 year high of $175.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.86.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

