Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Twilio by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Twilio by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Twilio by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Twilio by 622.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 120,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,344,000 after acquiring an additional 104,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $295.82 per share, with a total value of $1,005,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $134,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,729 shares of company stock valued at $17,203,997 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $179.11 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.36 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.36.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

