Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.01 Million Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 114,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,766,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 31,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,930,620.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $234,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,939 shares of company stock valued at $11,301,645. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

NYSE KNX opened at $54.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day moving average of $54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.17 and a 52-week high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

