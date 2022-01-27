Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,918,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,727,000 after buying an additional 369,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,838,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,874,000 after purchasing an additional 290,534 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,883 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,345,000 after purchasing an additional 122,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,889,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,147,000 after purchasing an additional 306,596 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $98.95 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $9,402,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

