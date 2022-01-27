Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Position Increased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.25% of Astec Industries worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 30.8% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the second quarter valued at about $262,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Sidoti raised shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $65.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.27. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.29 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.16 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.95%.

In related news, insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total transaction of $76,869.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.