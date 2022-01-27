United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.55% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “UMC specializes in providing foundry services for high performance semiconductor applications. Its core competency lies in its ability to produce high yield Integrated Circuit wafers, manufactured on a per-customer basis. The company draws its distinction from industry leading technology. In addition to wafer manufacturing, its customers benefit from services such as extensive IP resources, free-of-charge design libraries, and full front-end and backend support. “

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Nomura cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.15.

Shares of UMC stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. United Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.04.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $55.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.55 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,947,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,867 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,398,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,570,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 320.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,822,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,262,000 after buying an additional 2,151,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Microelectronics (UMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.