Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Stock Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,611,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.07% of Kodiak Sciences worth $250,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 2.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 8.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KOD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

NASDAQ:KOD opened at $55.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.40. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $171.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.20.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total value of $101,107.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 133,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $7,577,915.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,531. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

