First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 38,812 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,812 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Ares Capital worth $7,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 30.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARCC opened at $21.51 on Thursday. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $20.54.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.84.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.