Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,635 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 71.9% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 7.8% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 342,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,667,000 after purchasing an additional 24,816 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Avnet by 2.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,193,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,050,000 after purchasing an additional 75,289 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Avnet by 8,388.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 638,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 630,653 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Avnet by 1.4% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 70,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $39.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.30. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

AVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

In other Avnet news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.