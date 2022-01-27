Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 96.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 215.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 118.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $584.92 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $252.14 and a one year high of $638.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $585.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $2.23. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

