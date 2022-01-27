Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 272,594 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,514 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 272,594 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.85% of Meritage Homes worth $66,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth $4,290,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 7.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 737,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,538,000 after acquiring an additional 51,776 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 28.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 166,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,109,000 after acquiring an additional 37,019 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 118.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 22.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes stock opened at $100.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $125.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.60 and a 200 day moving average of $108.30.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

In other Meritage Homes news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $7,461,754.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $1,436,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,275,963. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.