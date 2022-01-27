10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.67.

Several research firms have commented on TXG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of TXG opened at $88.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.38. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $81.54 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.81 and a 200-day moving average of $154.78.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,023,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.58, for a total transaction of $6,815,724.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 268,902 shares of company stock worth $40,370,720. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,313,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at $9,927,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at $745,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

